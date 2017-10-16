Beaufort County deputies say he stuck wine in his pants and walked out the door. Know him?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking to identify a man who allegedly stole a bottle of wine by putting it in his pants and leaving a Hilton Head Island grocery store.
The suspect is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 to 175 pounds, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man stole the bottle from the Piggly Wiggly in the Coligny area of Hilton Head Friday afternoon, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity may contact Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments