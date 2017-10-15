A traffic camera captures the backup along U.S. 278 near Chamberlin Road on Hilton Head Island following a 5-car accident Sunday evening.
Crime & Public Safety

Multi-car wreck on Hilton Head slowed U.S. 278 traffic

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 6:26 PM

A five-car wreck Sunday evening slowed traffic on Hilton Head Island and closed one of the westbound lanes on U.S. 278.

The crash happened prior to 6 p.m. near Chamberlin Drive, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island. Drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible. By about 7 p.m., traffic in the area appeared to cleared.

As of about 7 p.m. Sunday, it was unknown whether there were any injuries related to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

