Multi-car wreck on Hilton Head slowed U.S. 278 traffic

A five-car wreck Sunday evening slowed traffic on Hilton Head Island and closed one of the westbound lanes on U.S. 278.
The crash happened prior to 6 p.m. near Chamberlin Drive, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island. Drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible. By about 7 p.m., traffic in the area appeared to cleared.
As of about 7 p.m. Sunday, it was unknown whether there were any injuries related to the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
