After a fight in Bluffton, deputies found something in the depths of a portable toilet

Deputies had to fish a handgun out of a portable bathroom on Burnt Church Road in the Bluffton area early Friday morning after a fight broke up, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The gun, holding 13 rounds and wrapped in a black trash bag, was found in the holding tank of the unit near Cheap Seats Tavern 2 around 3 a.m., according to the report. Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the bar’s address around 1:30 a.m. but those involved were dispersing by the time law enforcement arrived.
Deputies were called back when someone reported that one of the people involved in the fight returned and left a black bag in the portable bathroom. Another individual told deputies earlier that the same man had gone into one of the bathrooms with a handgun when deputies came the first time, but they didn’t find the man or the gun.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
