Bluffton man tells police ‘oops, I found that stamp collection’

A Bluffton man told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday that his stamp collection, valued between $10,000 to $14,000, had last been seen prior to him evacuating for Hurricane Irma.
About 60 stamps, including many rare ones, were in the collection, the man said. He said each stamp was valued from between $40 and $2,000.
While evacuating for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10 the man said he left the stamps on a table in his Moss Creek home. Upon his return he realized that the stamps were missing. He said he didn’t note any forced entry into the home.
The man called the Sheriff’s Office again on Thursday saying he had found the stamps.
The report states, the man told police he “wasn’t even looking for the stamps” but found that he had hidden them from himself within his home.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments