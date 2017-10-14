Lowcounty law enforcement hopes this deck of cards helps them play ‘52 pick up’ with cold case criminals

Solving cold cases can sometimes seem like the luck of the draw, and several South Carolina law enforcement agencies have teamed up to take that sentiment literally, WCSC reports.
According to WCSC, the Charleston and Berkeley County sheriff’s offices have teamed up with police departments in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Hanahan and Goose Creek, along with the state’s Highway Patrol and Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services to create a very special deck of playing cards.
The deck is an initiative of the Lowcountry Cold Cases Project. Each of the 52 cards will provide information on a different cold case provided by the participating agencies, WCSC reports. The hope is that someone using a deck might recognize a face or fact and provide new information that could help close a case.
Most of the cases featured in the deck are from the last eight years according to a representative with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. There are some older cases, though, including at least one from 1980, according to WCSC.
Those interested in getting a deck of cards can reach out to local law enforcement agencies. Anyone who has information about the cases profiled on the cards is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or the individual investigating agencies listed on the cards, reports WCSC.
The cards will also be handed out to Charleston and Berkeley County Detention Center inmates, WCSC reports, who have connections that law enforcement officers don’t, according to a representative of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
