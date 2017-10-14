Lowcountry man faces criminal charges after using company computer to transfer child porn

He used his company computer to store child pornography, now he is facing criminal charges, WCBD reports.
North Charleston resident Pitak Ot Eachus confessed after his employer discovered the material and notified law enforcement on Aug. 7, according to WCBD.
He was reportedly using the device to transfer illegal files to personally owned storage devices. He did this while at work, WCBD reports. The discovery was made after he voluntarily handed over the equipment to his employer on July 13.
After the initial discovery was made, Eachus handed over the external devices to his employer, Boeing, who then turned them over to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston City Paper reports.
The 47-year-old is being charged with third degree exploitation of a minor according to WCBD. His bond has been set at $100,000. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, the Charleston City Paper reports.
Eachus’ computer contained dozens of sexually explicit photos and videos of minors according to the Charleston City Paper. The ages of the children ranges from six to 16 according to a Sheriff’s Office estimate.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments