Attempted murder charges for man who allegedly shot-up Hilton Head’s Barnacle Bill’s

A man accused of blasting a shot gun at Barnacle Bill’s on Hilton Head Island, hitting two vehicles and the business before leading police on a vehicle chase Friday, has received additional charges, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Calvin Murray Jr., 30, of Hilton Head, was charged Friday with failure to stop for blue lights and fleeing to evade. On Saturday morning additional charges including two counts of attempted murder were filed, Capt. Bob Bromage said.
One count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm within town limits and two counts of malicious injury to property were also filed Saturday.
Murray allegedly shot several rounds from a shotgun at about 3 p.m. at Barnacle Bill’s Seafood on Friday, according to a police release. The incident followed a verbal dispute at the business.
Deputies were able to locate Murray’s vehicle traveling down U.S. 278 shortly after the incident via a description given by victims and witnesses at the seafood stand, the release states.
A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Tanger One outlet stores, according to the release. Murray instead sped up and fled using multiple side roads, it states.
During the chase Murray sideswiped a vehicle before crashing into a Bluffton Police Department officer’s vehicle, according the release.
Murray fled on foot following the crash, the release states. The officer involved in the crash released his patrol canine. The dog was able to apprehend the suspect.
Murray is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center. Bail has been denied.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
