Shotgun blasts on Hilton Head lead to police chase in Bluffton

By Posted Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 5:33 PM

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Calvin Murray Jr., 30, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights and fleeing to evade. But more charges are likely after a Friday incident that started with shotgun blasts at a seafood restaurant and resulted in a police chase on U.S. 278.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to Barnacle Bill’s Seafood on Hilton Head Island around 3 p.m., according to a release from the department. Witnesses reported two vehicles and the business were shot at with a shotgun. Deputies were able to locate the white Ford Crown Victoria that was seen leaving the area and attempted a traffic stop near Tanger One in Bluffton. However, the car sped up to elude law enforcement.

The Bluffton Police Department was alerted to the pursuit and the Crown Victoria collided with a Bluffton PD vehicle on the Bluffton Parkway east of Burnt Church Road, according to the release. The suspect, identified as Murray, tried to run away but was stopped by a Bluffton PD canine.

The shotgun believed to have been used in the shooting was found in the Crown Victoria, according to authorities.

Additional information was not immediately available Friday.

