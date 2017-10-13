Bluffton police awarded second DUI grant to target roadway safety

The streets of Bluffton will continue to see increased enforcement against those driving under the influence thanks to a second grant awarded to the Bluffton Police Department from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
The $125,000 Driving Under the Influence Grant allows the police department to use one officer to strictly enforce DUI offenses, according to a police department news release.
The goal of the enforcement is to reduce traffic collisions related to impaired driving within Bluffton through the use of saturated enforcement patrols based upon the statistical identification of high DUI arrest areas and locations of high-traffic volume.
The DUI Enforcement Officer will carry out special enforcement activities that include partnering with local and state law enforcement agencies and conducting special enforcement activities like traffic safety checkpoints. The DUI officer will also host public educational outreach classes for local schools, businesses, churches and civic groups.
“This DUI Enforcement Officer is a great addition to the Traffic Team Unit established in 2016,” Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning said. “Having three officers now strictly dedicated to traffic, and DUI enforcement will combat the increase in impaired driving accidents Bluffton has seen in recent years.”
The grant has been awarded for one year, but is renewable up to three years with the initial award of $125,000. The grant pays for the DUI Enforcement Officer’s salary, equipment, and vehicle.
In 2016, the Bluffton Police Department was awarded a S.C. Department of Public Safety Traffic Grant totaling $205,000, which paid for two officers, two vehicles, and equipment. The traffic grant was renewable up to three years and has recently been renewed for its third year ending in September of 2018.
