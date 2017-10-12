Report: Hilton Head youth found in possession of stolen Social Security cards

A Beaufort County youth was charged with three counts of identity fraud, forgery and four counts of receiving stolen goods after he was allegedly found with four social security cards and a stolen cell phone on Oct. 5.
A deputy was told the youth, who name, age and residence were redacted from a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, was attempting to meet a man at an address in the 100 block of Mathews Drive around 8:50 p.m. to sell him the social security cards.
Two deputies located the suspect who matched the description of the person allegedly selling the cards.
During their conversation with the youth, he kept reaching into his pockets near his front waist band as he became “argumentative and uncooperative,” the report said. The deputies searched the boy and found a BB gun in his waistband, two cell phones, and an envelope that contained the four social security cards.
The youth said he found the bicycle in the bushes near Wells Fargo Bank on Mathews Drive and that he found one of the cell phones and the social security cards in a backpack. When asked where he found the backpack, the boy said he could not say.
“(The boy) said he understood what he did was wrong and he was ready to face the consequences,” the report said. He also asked the deputies to call his mother and said he wanted an attorney.
A search using the name on one of the social security cards revealed that it had been stolen from a vehicle the day before. The victim of that theft said her card, along with her two children’s cards, had been stolen along with her cell phone. The fourth card was found to be fake, the report said.
The boy was charged with three counts of identity fraud, forgery, and four counts of receiving stolen goods and released into the custody of his mother.
