Hilton Head daycare teacher smells weed, finds 11.6 grams in child’s diaper bag

A Hilton Head Island daycare teacher found 11.6 grams of marijuana in a child’s diaper bag after smelling the drug inside a classroom on Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was reported around 10:10 a.m at The Children’s Center on Nature’s Way, according to the report. An employee of the center told the deputy that a teacher supervising a toddler class smelled a “strong odor” of marijuana in a classroom, but was initially unable to find the source. The teacher eventually located a jar containing the suspected marijuana in a diaper bag and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
The employee told the deputy that the child’s father was seen entering the school at 10:30 a.m. when he took the bag, the report said. He then left before the deputy arrived.
When the deputy could not locate the husband, he spoke to the man’s wife who said that a few days prior to the discovery of the marijuana at the daycare, she and her husband found the marijuana in their older son’s belongings. She said they took it with the intent to hide it and “dispose of it at a later time,” the report said. The woman said she was unaware that the marijuana had been placed inside the child’s diaper bag and appeared “distraught” when told about the incident. She added that her husband had returned to the center to ensure that their child had her blanket with her for the day.
The deputy made the Department of Social Services aware of the incident and took possession of the marijuana, which will be held at a Sheriff’s Office temporary storage facility, the report said.
No charges were mentioned in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
