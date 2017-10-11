Crime & Public Safety

He told cops a woman stole his money at this Okatie gas station. Then he was arrested.

A man was charged with public disorderly conduct Friday evening in Okatie after he first said a woman had taken his money and then that deputies might.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the Enmark gas station on Commerce Place, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were called to investigate a report of disturbance. The man told them “some girl” tried to take his money while he was at the station. He told deputies that he had $2,800 in cash, but was unable to provide a description of the woman, the report said.

A S.C. Department of Natural Resources officer was at the scene, the report said, and told deputies he noticed the man was “starting to get agitated” so he tried to calm him down.

A deputy asked the man how much money he had and he told them $2,800.

When a deputy offered to count the money to find out how much he was missing, the man said the deputy might steal it. The deputy replied that he would not and offered to count the money in front of his patrol car camera, to which the man agreed.

When the deputy counted the money, it came to $2,180 and the man became agitated once more, the report said.

He gathered his belongings and attempted to walk away. The man later returned and questioned customers about the alleged theft. He began to use profane language and ignored a deputy’s attempts to speak with him, the report said.

The deputy then placed him under arrest on the public disorderly conduct charge.

He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

