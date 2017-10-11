After 12 hours in jail, Bluffton peeping tom suspect released on bond

A Bluffton man who has previously faced allegations of inappropriate contact with children was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on Tuesday after posting bail on a peeping tom charge made Monday.
Bret Holterman, 35, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday and released around 12:30 p.m. the same day after he posted bail on a $5,000 bond, according to detention center and Beaufort County Court records.
According to the court’s records, he was also ordered not to go near the complaintant’s home or workplace or to have any contact with the victim indirectly or directly.
Holterman was also ordered not to have firearms in his possession.
Holterman was charged after the Bluffton Police Department responded to the Cypress Ridge community around 10 p.m. Monday after a complaint of a shirtless man in orange shorts peering into an adolescent boy’s window outside a house.
According to the police report, the complainant’s spouse confronted the man and “asked him if he needed something.” At that point, the man ran around the back of the house.
The complainant told police the man “looked like ‘Holterman,’” who lives in the community. Officers went to his residence, where a female there told them Holterman was upstairs “changing his clothes.”
Holterman came downstairs wearing khaki shorts and a black T-shirt and began to speak with with officers, according to the report.
He told them he’d been wearing a different pair of khaki shorts before changing. Officers told him the female said he’d been wearing orange shorts. At that time, Hotlterman declined to speak further with officers without an attorney present, the report said.
Officers found the orange shorts at the residence and placed Holterman under arrest.
The incident is one of several spanning nearly the last two decades during which Holterman has had several run-ins with law enforcement, including allegations of inappropriate behavior with children.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
