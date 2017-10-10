Crime & Public Safety

Police: Hardeeville man inappropriately touched teen

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 04:14 PM

A Hardeeville man has been charged with inappropriately touching a child in September, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sinuhet Gomez, 30, is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 14 and 16 years old, according to online Jasper County court records. His bond was set at $20,000 on Oct. 4, but he has not yet posted bail, according to the records.

Gomez was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged in the assault which allegedly occurred on Speedway Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

