Police: Hardeeville man inappropriately touched teen

A Hardeeville man has been charged with inappropriately touching a child in September, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sinuhet Gomez, 30, is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 14 and 16 years old, according to online Jasper County court records. His bond was set at $20,000 on Oct. 4, but he has not yet posted bail, according to the records.
Gomez was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged in the assault which allegedly occurred on Speedway Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.
