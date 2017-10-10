Someone on Hilton Head stole $1,000 in Playstation gear, $14 in coins but left the TVs

The inventory on the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report reads, to paraphrase, as follows:
One Playstation 4 console valued at $400.
Playstation 4 games — 10 of them — collectively valued at $500.
A $50 bottle of men’s cologne.
And $14 in “assorted coins,” which were, until last Friday, in a change jar, which was also missing after residents of a home in The Glen on Hilton Head Island returned to find their belongings had been shifted about, some of them missing.
The responding deputy checked for “latent fingerprint impressions” but found none. The cords for the gaming console were also missing.
However, jewelry in one of the bedrooms was not taken, nor were two of flat-screen TVs.
