Crime & Public Safety

Someone on Hilton Head stole $1,000 in Playstation gear, $14 in coins but left the TVs

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 3:47 PM

The inventory on the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report reads, to paraphrase, as follows:

One Playstation 4 console valued at $400.

Playstation 4 games — 10 of them — collectively valued at $500.

A $50 bottle of men’s cologne.

And $14 in “assorted coins,” which were, until last Friday, in a change jar, which was also missing after residents of a home in The Glen on Hilton Head Island returned to find their belongings had been shifted about, some of them missing.

The responding deputy checked for “latent fingerprint impressions” but found none. The cords for the gaming console were also missing.

However, jewelry in one of the bedrooms was not taken, nor were two of flat-screen TVs.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

    The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a male subject wanted for committing a burglary at the Enmarket convenience store in Okatie around 2:05 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office posted this video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, the man appears to hack his way through the wall and crawls into the office of the gas station. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC and reference case number 17S218016. A reward may be offered for identification.

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall
This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere 0:39

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere
Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina 4:28

Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina

View More Video