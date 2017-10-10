Screenshot from Palmetto Electric Cooperative outage map
Crime & Public Safety

Power restored to over 600 without power on Hilton Head Island

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 3:13 PM

Several hundred homes were without power on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday likely due to a problem underground, according to Palmetto Electric Cooperative.

Power was restored to more than 600 customers around 5:30 p.m., the cooperative’s outage map showed and the cooperative announced on social media. The majority of outages were reported in the Indigo Run area.

The issue appeared to be due to “bad underground service” somewhere on the island, Public Relations Manager Missy Santorum said shortly after 3:30 p.m. Crews had been working to “isolate the exact area where the problem is” and restore power to the area.

The company’s online outage map showed 629 customers on Hilton Head Island were without power at 5 p.m., down from over 650 before 3 p.m. The largest area stretched across the Indigo Run area.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

