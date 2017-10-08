Aaron Montoya Stock photo
Aaron Montoya Stock photo

Crime & Public Safety

National Night Out + Fire Prevention Week = Double-duty free fun for Hardeeville folks

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 08, 2017 3:58 PM

Hardeeville neighbors can come together Tuesday for a night of good, safe, free fun with local first responders.

Public Safety Night, hosted by the City of Hardeeville, will be a combination of National Night out for Hardeeville Police Department and Fire Prevention Week for Hardeeville Fire Department, according to a city news release. Festivities will be from 6 to 9 p.m. behind City Hall at 205 Main St.

The event will have inflatables to play on and educational demonstrations for the public to learn about how police officers and firefighters do their jobs and what kind of tools they use, according to the release. First responders also will have an opportunity to get to know more community members. Some refreshments will be available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

