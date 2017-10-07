Man’s trip to a Beaufort County wedding cost more than he bargained for

A man in town for a wedding says an unknown amount of cash was stolen from his Okatie hotel room, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
The report says police were called by a manager at Candlewood Suites about a theft on Wednesday. A guest at the hotel said he had left cash on top of his suitcase during his multiple-day stay.
The man told police that, when he went to pack on Wednesday, he realized all of his cash was missing, the report states.
It was noted in the report that the man showed deputies how the locked door to the room could be opened if pushed on roughly near the door handle.
The man said he was unsure about how much cash was stolen and did not know anyone who would steal it.
