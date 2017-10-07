Stock image
Someone took her wallet from a motorized shopping cart and went on a $6,000 spree in Bluffton

October 07, 2017 4:50 PM

A woman told law enforcement that someone racked up nearly $6,000 in charges on her credit cards after stealing her purse from her motorized shopping cart while she was at the Hilton Head Island Walmart on Wednesday.

A report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the woman left the cart to look at food in a freezer section when she heard a noise behind her. She returned to her cart and was unable to find the shopping bag that she used as a purse.

An employee helped the woman look through the store for her bag, but they were unable to find it.

Several credit cards were in a wallet inside the bag, the woman told deputies.

The woman later reported to police several fraudulent charges to the cards. She said nearly $6,000 had been charged to multiple cards at several Bluffton locations, including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Lowe’s.

