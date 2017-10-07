Stock image
2 girls were selling cookies to their Hilton Head neighbors, but they ended up injured

By Teresa Moss

October 07, 2017 4:29 PM

Two sisters were going door to door on Hilton Head Island selling cookies for school on Wednesday when a neighbor’s pit bull attacked them, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

Both girls said they were bitten on the face and hands by the dog as they approached their neighbor’s door, the report states. It says the girls were able to free themselves and run home.

Their father called the police, and the two girls were treated by EMS at the scene, the report states. The report notes that the girls had puncture marks on their noses and scratches on their hands.

The owner of the pit bull told police the dog had been unleashed at the time and attacked the girls when they entered the yard.

The owner was told to keep the dog indoors until contacted by Animal Control.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

