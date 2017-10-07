More Videos

Crime & Public Safety

St. Helena woman killed while crossing road identified

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 10:46 AM

Desiree Hart, 22, of St. Helena Island, was killed while crossing Warsaw Island Road on Friday morning, Beaufort County Coroner J. Edward Allen said Saturday.

A Yemassee man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup east on Warsaw Island Road when he struck Hart about 6:50 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Matt Southern previously said. He said it appeared that Hart stepped into the roadway in front of the truck.

Hart was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

