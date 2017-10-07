Teen killed and 2 children among the injured in Laurel Bay Road crash

A vehicle crash at 2:30 a.m. Saturday killed a Beaufort teen and sent three others — two of them children — to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Burton Fire District.
Burton firefighters responded to the accident at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Road to find two vehicles heavily damaged from the accident.
Beaufort County Coroner J. Edward Allen said a passenger in one of the vehicles, Obrien Alezander White, 19, of Beaufort, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force trauma.
The driver of that vehicle and two children were seriously injured and transported to a hospital, the news release says.
The occupants of the other vehicle, a Suburban, sustained minor injuries, the release says.
The intersection was blocked for several hours Saturday morning as the fire district assisted occupants and removed roadway hazards, the release says.
Burton Fire District has responded to more than 20 motor vehicle accidents on Laurel Bay Road since 2016, the release says. It says several of those accidents involved serious injuries and fatalities.
