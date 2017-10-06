Police: Hilton Head man who entered store wearing shorts as a shirt found with crack

An allegedly intoxicated Hilton Head Island man was arrested Thursday evening after a bizarre incident at an island Walgreens involving gym shorts and crack cocaine, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The manager of the store told police that the man tried to enter the establishment without a shirt, “which is against store policy,” the report said.
The man “then attempted to put a pair of gym shorts he was carrying over his head like a shirt,” the manager reportedly told deputies.
Police were called and the man was arrested for disorderly conduct, the report said.
Deputies searched the man and found four “white and yellow colored rocks suspected to be crack cocaine” in the pockets of his gym shorts, according to the report.
The man, who was ultimately charged with drug possession in addition to disorderly conduct, told deputies that the rocks weren’t crack cocaine, but rather “Rolaids or some type of heartburn medication,” the report said.
But after the rocks “tested positive for a cocaine base,” the man was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the report said.
