Report: ‘Betrayed’ Bluffton man slashes ex-wife, best friend’s tires

A Bluffton man was issued a trespassing notice early Thursday morning after he allegedly slashed the tires of vehicles belonging to his ex-wife and his best friend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The man confronted the woman after seeing her leave the friend’s apartment, according to the report.
When police arrived, the man told deputies “he felt betrayed, so he used a knife to cut (his ex-wife’s) tire,” the report said.
The woman said she didn’t want to press charges, “she just wants (the man) to leave her alone about her personal life,” according to the report.
Deputies issued the man a trespassing warning and “advised him to cease all contact” with the woman, the report said.
Later on Thursday morning, the man’s friend contacted police to inform deputies that his tires were also slashed. The friend told deputies he suspected the same man was the culprit in both incidents, according to the report.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments