Thief sprints from open Bluffton garage with $16k diamond ring, pearl earring, cash

A diamond engagement ring valued at $16,000 was reported stolen last week from a Bluffton home, along with a pair of pearl earrings and $200 in cash, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The owner of the home told police he was in his backyard cutting the grass on the morning of Sept. 29. As he worked his way around the yard toward the front of the home, the homeowner saw an unknown man in a green sweatshirt and dark pants running out of his open garage door, the report said.
After calling the police, the homeowner and deputies checked for missing property. That’s when he discovered the missing jewelry,
Other than the suspect’s clothing, the homeowner “did not see any distinguishing features” to help identity the thief, according to the report.
Deputies searched the area without success, the report said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments