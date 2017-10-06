Report: Man goes to Hilton Head Kroger for gift for mom. Leaves with trespassing notice

A Hardeeville man accused of causing a disturbance late Wednesday night at a Hilton Head Island Kroger grocery store told police he just wanted to buy “chocolate and a bottle of wine for his mother’s birthday,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
Instead, the man left the store with a trespassing notice.
Police responded to the grocery store after reports of “heard using profane language, being belligerent and possibly attempting to steal food,” the report said.
Deputies made contact with the man, who told police that “he became irate” after a store employee “was not respectful towards him,” according to the report.
The man was issued a trespassing notice.
He told deputies “he would not be shopping at Kroger any more,” the report said.
