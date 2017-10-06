Report: Marine shot in Seabrook area was delivering McDonald’s; sent a Snapchat

An active-duty Beaufort Marine was apparently trying to deliver food to a friend near the Seabrook area when he was shot multiple times in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 21, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The Marine, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Sheldon Wayne Harris Jr., apparently drove to the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort’s main gate after he was shot, and was initially treated by air station military police personnel before being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

While the incident is still under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office report provides new details about what happened that morning — including the type of car Harris was driving and the damage it suffered.

The Sheriff’s Office — in the immediate aftermath of the incident — initially said there was no bullet damage to Harris’ car, but that was not accurate, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.

The report described Harris’ vehicle — a gray Chevrolet Impala — as having multiple bullet holes, the locations of which were redacted in the document. “I also noticed the back tire was blown out,” a Sheriff’s deputy noted.

According to the report, Harris had been trying to deliver food from McDonald’s to a “female friend” when he got lost near the Fawnwood Lane area. That friend told investigators that he’d pulled up in front of a house and sent a Snapchat to her to see if she recognized his location.

“(A)fter the (Snapchat) picture she heard multiple gunshots from behind her house,” the report said, “and then she never heard from her friend again.”

While the report indicates authorities had the location of a “possible shooter,” Bromage said there are no suspects at this time.

“(Investigators) are still working on it,” Bromage said. “It’s still under investigation.”

While there were other shootings in Northern Beaufort County that same day, Bromage said this one was an isolated incident.

On Tuesday, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesman Capt. John Roberts told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette that the Corps is continuing to work with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Sheriff’s Office, but that no formal charges have been issued, nor any arrests made.

The Corps, which will not confirm Harris’ identity, nor provide any information about the victim’s duty station and military occupation, said the shooting victim had been released from the hospital.

NCIS spokesman Ed Buice said the shooting victim is a male Marine Corps lance corporal.

Harris told investigators he was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the Seabrook area, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release on the day of the shooting.

The release said Harris worked the 4 p.m. to midnight shift at MCAS Beaufort but later drove to the Fawnwood Lane area to visit a friend and became lost.

“While trying to contact his friend and obtain directions, he saw a black male subject standing at the intersection,” the release said. “As he approached, the subject fired at him several times.”

Harris’ was the only description provided of the alleged shooter.