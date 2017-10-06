3 teens among four arrested in connection with string of Bluffton car break-ins

Three teenagers and a 23-year-old man were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a string of recent vehicle break-ins in The Farm neighborhood of Bluffton, according to a news release from the Bluffton Police Department.
Kylan Pinckney, 23, of Ridgeland; Richard Furman, 19, of Bluffton; Joshua Brown, 18, of Tillman; and Jonah Brown, 18, of Ridgeland, have each been charged with eight counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
Following a 3 a.m. 911 call from a resident who reported seeing a suspicious person running through a yard, police pulled over a vehicle containing the four men, according to the release.
Stolen items found in the car included several credit cards, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses, gift cards, a GPS device, and an iPad, the release said.
The four men were taken Thursday to the Beaufort County Detention Center. They remained in jail as of Friday morning.
Bluffton Police investigators are working to determine if any other unsolved vehicle break-in could be connected to the case, according to the release.
Anyone with information, should call the department’s tip line at 843-706-4600.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments