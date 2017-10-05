Hardeeville man faces multiple drug, gun charges after Hilton Head traffic stop

A 31-year-old Hardeeville man faces weapon- and drug-related charges after a Hilton Head Island traffic stop late Wednesday night.
Alan Mikell is charged wtih possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He also was arrested on a magistrate bench warrant. Mikell remained incarcerated Thursday afternoon with bond set at $30,877.50.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Mikell was pulled over off Palmetto Bay Road due to “defective equipment,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. Mikell was initially asked to step out of the vehicle due to the active bench warrant and deputies searched his vehicle when they said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Inside, deputies allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol, a “distribution weight” of crack, 43 Oxycodone pills, 23 unidentified pills and marijuana, according to the release. The pistol was found to be stolen out of Effingham County, Ga. The unidentified pills will be analyzed at the Sheriff's Office Forensic Services Laboratory. Additional criminal charges may arise from that analysis, according to the release.
