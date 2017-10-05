Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department arrested a pair of Georgia residents on drug charges Wednesday after finding crack and heroin at a Hardeeville area hotel.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department arrested a pair of Georgia residents on drug charges Wednesday after finding crack and heroin at a Hardeeville area hotel. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department arrested a pair of Georgia residents on drug charges Wednesday after finding crack and heroin at a Hardeeville area hotel. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

Police: Crack, heroin among drugs found as Georgians arrested in Hardeeville area hotel

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 1:57 PM

Two Georgia residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after a search warrant uncovered crack, heroin and marijuana inside a Hardeeville area hotel, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Alex Tisby, 39, of Richmond Hill, Ga., faces charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

A 49-year-old Richmond Hill woman was also charged with simple possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team, in conjunction with the Bluffton Police Department Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Independence Boulevard near Exit 8 of I-95 near Hardeeville, according to the release. Crack, heroin and marijuana were found at the scene.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch
Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS
Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 1:11

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it'

View More Video