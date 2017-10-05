Crime & Public Safety

On St. Helena: Heated words. A gun shot. And a wounded man hospitalized.

By Caitlin Turner And Joan McDonough

cturner@islandpacket.com

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 09:58 AM

UPDATED October 05, 2017 04:18 PM

An argument on St. Helena Island late Wednesday night left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at a residence on Mango Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Deputies learned the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and an unidentified man, who ran away prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the release said.

“You ain’t (expletive) without that gun,” the victim allegedly told the suspect in the backyard of the home before he was shot, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The victim did not elaborate on what started the argument and said he only knew the man by a nickname, he told deputies.

As of Thursday morning, the shooter had not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

