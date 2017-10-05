Vandals paint crude graffiti on this Bluffton store’s roof

A Bluffton store reported $2,500 in damage after crude graffiti was found on its roof.
Ssometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29, crude language and images were spray painted on a wall on the roof of the Old Navy store off Fording Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The property manager foat the store contacted deputies when roof repairmen noticed the graffiti while checking on the roof, the report said.
There were no surveillance cameras in the area.
