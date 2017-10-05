Crime & Public Safety

Vandals paint crude graffiti on this Bluffton store’s roof

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 9:37 AM

A Bluffton store reported $2,500 in damage after crude graffiti was found on its roof.

Ssometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29, crude language and images were spray painted on a wall on the roof of the Old Navy store off Fording Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The property manager foat the store contacted deputies when roof repairmen noticed the graffiti while checking on the roof, the report said.

There were no surveillance cameras in the area.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch
Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS
Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 1:11

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it'

View More Video