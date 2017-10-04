How a Hilton Head police chase led to a gun stolen from an Albuquerque cop

An Estill man was jailed Sunday after his erratic driving led to a foot chase with a deputy, a failed Taser shock and a pistol reported stolen from a New Mexico police department, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Marcus Williams, 26, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, driving under suspension, fleeing to evade and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 2:10 p.m. report of a Honda Accord driving erratically on William Hilton Parkway in the area of Simmonsville road, according to the report.
The deputy located the vehicle near Buckingham Plantation and saw it weaving in and out of traffic without signaling, the report said. The vehicle continued onto the Hilton Head bridge where the deputy was able to get behind it near Blue Heron Point. He saw two men inside, the report said.
When the deputy turned on the patrol car’s lights, the vehicle slowed down and began to pull into the median across from Heinrich’s Circle, the report said.
“With the vehicle still moving, the driver jumped out ... and began running across William Hilton Parkway toward Heinrich Circle,” the report said.
The deputy got out of his vehicle and chased the man into the wood line. At one point, the man running from the deputy fell and “immediately reached toward his waistband area with his one hand,” the report said.
The deputy, who could see the man’s waistband, but not his hand, ordered the man to remove his hands from his waistband.
The man failed to do so and the deputy drew his Taser and fired.
“The Taser probe struck the suspect in the shoulder area, but got caught in his shirt and did not break the skin,” the report said. “The second probe did not deploy from the cartridge.”
The deputy pulled the trigger on the Taser three times, realized it wasn’t working and dropped the weapon and “engaged the suspect.” The deputy forced the suspect’s hand from his pants and placed it behind his back to detain him.
The man was identified as Williams, who told the deputy he ran because his license was suspended.
By the time the deputy escorted Williams from the wood line, Williams’ passenger had been detained by other deputies.
When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a handgun in the trunk that was reported stolen from the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico, the report said.
Deputies also fund a clear plastic bag containing white pills on a branch near where Williams had fallen in the woods. They later were revealed to be 10 milligrams of Oxycodone, the report said.
Williams was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he remained confined Wednesday afternoon with a $23,187.50 bond.
