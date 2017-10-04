Hilton Head soccer field fight leads to broken nose, stitches

A dispute on a Hilton Head Island soccer field led to one man suffering a broken nose that required stitches.
The incident happened on Sept. 24 but was not reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office until Saturday, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim told a deputy that he had been playing in a soccer match on the day of the incident at Chaplin Community Park when he and his opponent tried to get to the ball. The man said that when he and the man “challenged” each other for the ball, his opponent fell down, the report said.
“(The victim) advised while (his opponent) was on the ground, the opponent started kicking him and when the opponent got up, he got in (the victim’s) face,” the report said.
The victim pushed the man away to end the confrontation. A another man then came up behind him and “hugged” him so that he was unable to use his arms, the report said.
While he was restrained, his opponent punched him in the face. A friend of the victim then took him to the hospital.
When asked why he waited to report the incident, the man said he was in “extreme pain” and was unable to talk until Saturday because it was the first day he felt better.
A coach who was at the field on the day of the incident told a story that was similar to the victim’s.
The victim was able to identify both the man who punched him and the man who restrained him, the report said.
No charges were mentioned in the report. However, the deputy noted that he planned to meet with a Magistrate Court judge to discuss the case and see if arrest warrants should be obtained for the two men.
