KRT stock photo
KRT stock photo

Crime & Public Safety

Robber has it his way at Hardeeville Burger King – by taking the money bag

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2017 10:52 AM

Burger King in Hardeeville was robbed late Tuesday night, the city’s police department reported in a news release.

Employees of the restaurant on Whyte Hardee Boulevard were walking to their vehicles at 11:41 p.m. when an armed man approached them, the release says. The man demanded the restaurant’s deposit bag and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described in the release only as a black male who was wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie sweatshirt. The hood was covering most of his face.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident may to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843-784-2231 or text 888777 with TIP HARDEEVILLE followed by your message.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch
Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS
Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 1:11

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it'

View More Video