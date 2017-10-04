Robber has it his way at Hardeeville Burger King – by taking the money bag

Burger King in Hardeeville was robbed late Tuesday night, the city’s police department reported in a news release.
Employees of the restaurant on Whyte Hardee Boulevard were walking to their vehicles at 11:41 p.m. when an armed man approached them, the release says. The man demanded the restaurant’s deposit bag and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described in the release only as a black male who was wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie sweatshirt. The hood was covering most of his face.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident may to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843-784-2231 or text 888777 with TIP HARDEEVILLE followed by your message.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
