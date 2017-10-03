Burton teens charged in sexual assault of 15-year-old girl on Hilton Head Island

Two Burton teenagers have been charged in connection with the alleged July sexual assault on Hilton Head Island of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Moultrie, 19, and Sylvester Hamilton Jr., 18, are accused of assaulting the girl in the back seat of a car on Muddy Creek Road in the early morning hours of July 23, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. They are both charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to online Beaufort County court documents.
Moultrie was arrested Friday and taken to Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online detention center records. He was released on $75,000 bond Tuesday morning, according to online court documents.
Hamilton, who was also arrested Friday, remains incarcerated in the detention center with no bond set, according to online court documents.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report that included multiple interviews, written statements and text messages, the victim and her female cousin were with Moultrie and Hamilton, who was 17 years at the time, and three other males at the Muddy Creek dock. The victim told deputies that after she declined to have sex with one of them, both suspects raped her, the report said.
The girl’s cousin was outside of the vehicle during the alleged attack and told deputies she was told by one of the young men that they were just “play fighting.” She insisted that the girls needed to leave and the boys drove them back to their grandmother’s house. When they returned, the cousin noticed the girl was crying and the victim told her what happened, the report said.
The investigation is remains active, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
