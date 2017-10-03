Woman taken to hospital after Hilton Head restaurant bathroom brawl

A woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after she was allegedly assaulted in a Hilton Head Island restaurant bathroom by two women she did not know.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Hilton Head Diner on Marina Side Drive around 2:30 a.m. after a report of an assault and battery.
The restaurant’s manager told a deputy he saw several women leave the restroom and the restaurant just after someone reported a fight to him, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The victim, who was bleeding from her head and nose, was left behind, the report said. The manager could not provide a description of the other women who left because “everything happened so fast,” the report said.
A server told the deputy she went to the bathroom, she saw the victim laying on the floor and saw two other women leave when she walked in. One was wearing a red shirt and the other had black hair. The server was also unable to provide a further description.
The victim told the deputy that she was using the restroom when two women she did not know came inside and began yelling at her. One of the women asked why the victim was talking about her friend in Spanish. The victim replied that she was not talking about anyone and one of the women began to push her, the report said.
“(The victim) punched (one of the women) and she fell to the ground,” the report said. “While the female was on the ground (the victim) continued to punch her at which time a second female jumped on (the victim’s) back and began to assaulting her.
The victim was unable to provide a description of the women who assaulted her and said she did not want to pursue charges nor did she need assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy checked the area for any possible suspects, but did not locate any.
The victim was taken to Hilton Head Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
