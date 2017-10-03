You could do a lot of laundry! Couple suspected of stealing $65 in quarters from Bluffton Walmart

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to identify a man and woman who allegedly stole $65 in quarters from a row of vending machines late Sunday night at the Bluffton Walmart.
The man and woman were seen on video surveillance around 11:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The woman is seen leaving with a clutch purse “that is bulging and appears to be heavy,” the release said.
Seven of the coin operated machines in the store’s lobby sustained around $70 in damage.
The pair were seen leaving in a red Ford Focus model 2013 to 2017.
Anyone with information may call PFC. Z. Cushman at 843-255-3309 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
