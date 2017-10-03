Hilton Head man’s car was smashed and his head bleeding. Now he seeks those who got him out

A Hilton Head Island man is asking for help to find three people who kept him calm and helped free him from his mangled vehicle after a late Thursday night crash.
“On the night of Thursday, Sept. 28 at approximately 10:15 p.m., my silver Ford Fusion was struck by a silver Nissan Exterra at the intersection of Palmetto Bay Road and Arrow Road,” Zanette wrote on the Bluffton/Hilton Head Ask and Answer Facebook page Monday afternoon.
“I am seeking the good Samaritans who helped pull me from my vehicle. ... Please contact me at 843-530-5653,” he wrote.
Zanette said he was heading home when his vehicle was broadsided by another. He believes he briefly lost consciousness.
When he came to, three people were outside his car. He thought they were either three men or two men and one woman, he said.
His helpers told him he’d been in an accident and that help was on the way.
“They helped me out of my car because I was insistent on seeing if I could walk,” Zanette said.
The three helped him stem the blood coming from his face until he was taken to Hilton Head Airport and flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Zanette said he is “very lucky” because he only sustained two black eyes and needed 10 stitches on his cheek and forehead. He suffered no broken bones or concussions.
According to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the initial report taken on the crash does not indicate charges have been filed.
