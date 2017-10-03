Man shot in Burton; police still investigating

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one man injured in Burton.
The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. at an unknown location in Burton, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man reported he’d been shot by an unknown suspect before he was driven by an acquaintance to the intersection of Colonial Avenue and Broad River Boulevard. Once there, the acquaintance called 911 for help, the release said.
The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The location and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Investigators remained in the Broad River Boulevard area for several hours.
Anyone with information about the shooting may call Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments