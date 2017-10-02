Robber fires a shot in a Hilton Head restaurant, flees with cash

A shot was fired in a robbery Sunday night at Burger King on Hilton Head Island.
A man entered through the rear of the restaurant, located at 201 Main St., and demanded money from the registers, said the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. He reportedly fired one shot at the ceiling with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man is described only as an African-American who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777.
