Robber fires a shot in a Hilton Head restaurant, flees with cash

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 02, 2017 6:53 AM

A shot was fired in a robbery Sunday night at Burger King on Hilton Head Island.

A man entered through the rear of the restaurant, located at 201 Main St., and demanded money from the registers, said the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. He reportedly fired one shot at the ceiling with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described only as an African-American who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

