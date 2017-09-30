Bluffton man claims neighbor stole license plate to get him in trouble

A man told Beaufort County Sheriffs that his apartment complex, The Reserve at Woodbridge, called to notify him that he was violating the rules by not having a license plate on Thursday, according to a police report.
Yet, the man said he had one on Wednesday, the report says.
The man told police he learned that the apartment complex received a tip from a neighbor he had a restraining order against. He said the man had messed with his property in the past.
The report states the man believed his neighbor stole the license plate and then called the apartment complex on him.
Deputies spoke with the neighbor who denied taking the license plate. They also said there was no way to prove the license plate was taken by the neighbor.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
