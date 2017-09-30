Customers visiting a Hilton Head store were harassed by a woman standing out front

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance at Pier One Imports on Hilton Head Island after the store received numerous complaints about a woman standing outside Thursday.
The customers complained the woman was “harassing” them with talk about Nazi actions, a police report states. It says she also was passing out handwritten notes to the customers.
When confronted by deputies, the woman denied doing what she was accused of. She said there was someone who had removed a hand written note from a trash can.
Police issued a trespassing notice to the woman per the request of the store manager. Deputies also watched her leave the area, the report states.
