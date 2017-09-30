Man helps woman jump car on Hilton Head; she later becomes angry and side swipes him

A man says he stopped to help a woman jump her broken down vehicle on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island on Thursday but she became angry when he wouldn’t help her more, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said that after jump starting the woman’s vehicle he drove to Green Shell Park. The report says the woman followed him there and demanded money.
When the man wouldn’t give her money, she offered to give him oral sex in exchange for money, the report states.
The man told deputies he refused the oral sex and left the park, the report states. He said the woman began to follow in her vehicle once again.
While on Squire Pope Road the woman tried to “aggressively” pass the man, the report states. It states that at this time the woman side swiped his vehicle.
Deputies noted damage to the man’s vehicle.
According to the report, the man was able identify the woman and her vehicle. Deputies also noted damage to her vehicle upon finding her.
The woman also appeared to be intoxicated, the report states.
When asked where she was coming from she stated, “278”, the report says. It says that when asked where from “278” she said the “bridges”.
The woman was unable to clearly answer questions about the incident, the report states. She was arrested for driving under the influence.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
