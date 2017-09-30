File
South Carolina church defaced with satanic symbols

By Michael Olinger

September 30, 2017 2:55 PM

The Salem Black River Presbyterian Church in Sumter County was defaced by vandals, who painted satanic icons and phrases on the columns, doors and sidewalks of the church, WSAV reports.

The markings were discovered Friday morning by church member Dick Dabbs according to WSAV.

The church, located near Mayesville, is over 250 years old and has been the target of similar rituals in the past, WSAV reports. It has been years since the last time such vandalism has occurred though, according to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

According to WSAV, the church was one of a dozen churches mentioned in notes found in the car of Charleston Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof.

