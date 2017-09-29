Got some things to say to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office? Here’s when you can

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community forum Oct. 12, 2017, to talk about the sheriff’s plan for law enforcement action in Hardeeville and Levy.
The meeting will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Levy Community Center at 470 Mitchell’s Court in Hardeville, according to a Sheriff’s Office flyer.
Sheriff Chris Malphrus will be there to discuss his goals for those communities and listen to citizens’ concerns, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“It is the goal of Sheriff Malphrus to work with the citizens to create a transparent working environment between the officers and community,” the event flyer read.
