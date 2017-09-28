Do you know this Spartina shoplifting suspect? Let Beaufort County deputies know

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators are attempting to identify a woman accused of stealing a purse and wallet from a Hilton Head store on Wednesday.
The theft was reported at the Spartina on Shelter Cove Lane after the female suspect allegedly placed a purse and wallet valued at $200 inside her purse and left without paying around 6:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity is encouraged to call D/S I. Madison at 843-255-3307 or Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
