‘Punches fly’ in father, son fight in Hilton Head High lobby; charges filed

A Hilton Head Island father and son traded punches in the Hilton Head High School lobby Sept. 19 after the father came to withdraw his son from the school because the son had not returned home for nearly two days.
The student said he left home on Sunday because he felt he was becoming “mentally unstable,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday. He immediately started getting texts from his father that said “I’m having you charged with statutory rape” and “... they (the police) can pick you up from the house,” the report said.
He decided not to return home.
On Monday, his father allegedly came to the school and took his phone, so the boy once again decided not to go home that night.
The next day, his parents arrived at the school around noon to pick up his sister and his cousin. The student was called to the front of the school to speak with his parents, the report said.
He was told by his parents that they were withdrawing him from school. He said his father whispered “when I get the chance, I am going to take your life,” the report said.
The student walked away, but saw his father standing behind him with a “smirk” on his face. He approached his father and said “If you are going to kill me, you (are) going to have to do it right here,” the report said.
His father then allegedly pushed his mother out of the way and father and son began to fight.
The student’s father told a deputy he came to the school to withdraw his son after a serious of “incidents” over the weekend. He told the deputy that he had attempted to get his son to come home earlier, but that law enforcement officials told him that they could not force him to go home since he was 17.
He alleged that his son had been staying with “dangerous people” and that he wanted to get him out of the area to “correct his behavior.”
When he got to the school, the man said his son reacted in a “fit of anger” and, before he knew it, he reacted by grabbing his son in a “bear hug.”
“(The man) stated there were no punches or kicks thrown because he doesn’t want to hurt his son and will never try to,” the report said.
A school employee said that the student’s parents arrived and asked to speak to a guidance counselor about withdrawing their son. The employee sent them to the counselor’s office and then “heard the door slam open and (the student) came out extremely upset and got in his father’s face. The employee then saw punches thrown, the report said.
The employee called the school resource officer to the scene and saw the boy’s father “jump on his son and pin him to the bench in the lobby,” the report said.
The student’s girlfriend, who was listed in the report as a witness, said she waited for her boyfriend outside of the office. She said that as his parents were leaving, the student’s mother pointed at her and said “it’s that (expletive’s) fault.”
The girlfriend said she walked away, but that her boyfriend got upset and went into the front lobby. That’s when “his father started insulting him and punching him,” the report said. The girlfriend said she was able to break it up for a second, but that the man started hitting his son again.
When the altercation ended, the girlfriend said the student was taken outside and his mother continued to call her an expletive and said it was her fault because she “put the devil in her son,” the report said.
The school resource officer noted in the report that he was able to pull the student away from the fight and escorted him outside.
The student was taken back inside by his mother and a staff member, and the father spoke to the officer on the sidewalk.
“While I was talking with (the father) his daughter and nephew exited the car and had made their way to the front of the school. I heard (the father) say ‘he hit my wife’ and in that moment, as I glanced over my shoulder to see what he was talking about, he ran passed me and started rushing towards his son, but (a staff member) was blocking his path to his son and was able to intervene,” the officer wrote.
The officer then told the father to leave school property.
School staff requested that the resource officer pursue charges. He obtained warrants for disturbing schools for both the father and son. The charge is a misdemeanor.
The pair turned themselves in to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday and were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the report said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
