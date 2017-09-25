These 2 were caught on video breaking into a Hilton Head drug store. Now, who are they?

More Videos

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

Pause
Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor 2:07

Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches 0:36

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:17

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

  • Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

    The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who broke into the CVS located on Pope Avenue on the south end of Hilton Head Island early Friday morning. Anyone with information should contact Corp. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who broke into the CVS located on Pope Avenue on the south end of Hilton Head Island early Friday morning. Anyone with information should contact Corp. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who broke into the CVS located on Pope Avenue on the south end of Hilton Head Island early Friday morning. Anyone with information should contact Corp. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Crime & Public Safety

These 2 were caught on video breaking into a Hilton Head drug store. Now, who are they?

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 25, 2017 6:44 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to identify two people who broke into a Hilton Head Island drug store early Friday morning.

The pair were caught on surveillance video forcing a door open at the CVS on Pope Avenue, according to Capt. Bob Bromage. It is yet to be determined what was stolen from inside the store, he said.

It took several minutes of work before the suspects were able to pry the automatic doors open, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Both men are seen entering and leaving the store in the video.

Anyone with information can call Cpl. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S205753.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

View More Video