These 2 were caught on video breaking into a Hilton Head drug store. Now, who are they?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to identify two people who broke into a Hilton Head Island drug store early Friday morning.
The pair were caught on surveillance video forcing a door open at the CVS on Pope Avenue, according to Capt. Bob Bromage. It is yet to be determined what was stolen from inside the store, he said.
It took several minutes of work before the suspects were able to pry the automatic doors open, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Both men are seen entering and leaving the store in the video.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S205753.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments