This man is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in a Sept. 12, 2017, sexual assault at a downtown inn, Beaufort police said Monday in a post on its Facebook page.
Crime & Public Safety

Recognize this man? Beaufort Police say he’s tied to a sexual assault

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 25, 2017 10:22 AM

Beaufort police are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in a sexual assault reported earlier this month.

The alleged assault happened around 5 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Country Inn & Suites hotel on Boundary Street, according to Officer Hope Able, spokesperson for the department.

The man is wanted for questioning regarding the incident, according to a Facebook post made Monday morning on the police department’s page.

He is described as being between the ages of 18 and 30 with brown hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. The man may have ties to Hilton Head Island, the post said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or his whereabouts is encouraged to call Investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

